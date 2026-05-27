IPL: Which bowler tops Powerplay wickets tally in a season?

Despite Gujarat Titans' defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Qualifier, pacer Kagiso Rabada unlocked a massive achievement. Rabada now has the most wickets in the Powerplay in an Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. He reached the landmark with his match's first wicket, dismissing RCB opener Venkatesh Iyer. Have a look at this elite list.

#1 Kagiso Rabada: 18 wickets in 2026 Rabada has been bolstering GT's pace attack along with Mohammed Siraj in IPL 2026. The former, who is among the two highest wicket-takers of the season, now has 18 scalps in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, no bowler has taken more wickets in this phase of an IPL season. Overall, Rabada has 48 Powerplay wickets in the IPL with an economy rate of 8.59.

#2 Mohammed Shami: 17 wickets in 2023 In Dharamsala, Rabada surpassed Mohammed Shami, who took 17 Powerplay wickets for the same team in 2023. Shami's exploits helped the Titans reach the final that season. The Indian pacer also finished as the highest wicket-taker that season. He took 28 wickets from 17 games at an average of 18.64. His tally included 2 four-wicket hauls.

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