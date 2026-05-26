IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada unlocks this massive Powerplay achievement

Wickets

Rabada surpasses Shami

Rabada has been bolstering GT's pace attack along with Mohammed Siraj. The former, who is among the two highest wicket-takers of the season, now has 18 scalps in the Powerplay. No bowler has taken more wickets in this phase of an IPL season. Rabada surpassed India's Mohammed Shami, who took 17 Powerplay wickets for the Titans in 2023.