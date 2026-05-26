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IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada unlocks this massive Powerplay achievement
Rabada broke the record of Mohammed Shami

IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada unlocks this massive Powerplay achievement

By Parth Dhall
May 26, 2026
08:01 pm
What's the story

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada now has the most wickets in the Powerplay in an Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Rabada reached the landmark with his first wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. The Proteas pacer dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, who hammered three boundaries in the first over. Here are the key stats.

Twitter Post

Rabada responds with a wicket

Wickets

Rabada surpasses Shami

Rabada has been bolstering GT's pace attack along with Mohammed Siraj. The former, who is among the two highest wicket-takers of the season, now has 18 scalps in the Powerplay. No bowler has taken more wickets in this phase of an IPL season. Rabada surpassed India's Mohammed Shami, who took 17 Powerplay wickets for the Titans in 2023.

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