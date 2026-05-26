IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada unlocks this massive Powerplay achievement
What's the story
Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada now has the most wickets in the Powerplay in an Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Rabada reached the landmark with his first wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. The Proteas pacer dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, who hammered three boundaries in the first over. Here are the key stats.
Twitter Post
Rabada responds with a wicket
SIX, annnd OUT! ☝️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2026
🎥 Kagiso Rabada cranks up the pace to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer 🔥👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/9rs6u5obOw#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/GzXmR4AtqS
Wickets
Rabada surpasses Shami
Rabada has been bolstering GT's pace attack along with Mohammed Siraj. The former, who is among the two highest wicket-takers of the season, now has 18 scalps in the Powerplay. No bowler has taken more wickets in this phase of an IPL season. Rabada surpassed India's Mohammed Shami, who took 17 Powerplay wickets for the Titans in 2023.