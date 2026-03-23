IPL: RCB's record at home venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with this season's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The high-octane match will be hosted by the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium , which was under fire following the June 2025 stampede incident. RCB, who could become the third side to defend their IPL title, have played over 95 IPL games at this venue.

Home record RCB's record at Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB have had a mixed bag at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing 96 matches here between 2008 and 2025, they have won 45 and lost 46, with one ending in a tie. According to ESPNcricinfo, RCB are behind Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings in terms of wins at home venues. The three teams have 56, 54, and 51 wins at Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens, and Chepauk, respectively.

Impact Kohli owns 3,000-plus runs at Chinnaswamy Star batter Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As many as 3,202 of his 8,000-plus IPL runs have come here at an average of 40.03. His tally includes a strike rate of 143.59. Kohli owns four tons and 24 half-centuries across 94 IPL games on this ground. The next-best batter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is AB de Villiers (1,960 runs).

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Information What about the bowlers? Yuzvendra Chahal, who once played for RCB, is the only bowler to have taken 50-plus IPL wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The wrist-spinner owns 54 wickets from 43 matches at 20.96 at this venue.

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