RCB sold for $1.78 billion to this consortium: Details here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , the 2025 Indian Premier League champions, have been acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Times of India Group (TOI), Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE. The deal is valued at $1.78 billion or approximately ₹16,660 crore. The four-group consortium has signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo plc, to buy 100% stake in RCB.

Leadership roles New management structure As per the new ownership structure, ABG director Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as chairman, with Satyan Gajwani of the TOI Group as vice-chairman. The consortium also includes Bolt Ventures founder David Blitzer and BXPE CEO Viral Patel. The takeover is subject to standard closing conditions, including approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India, among other regulatory authorities.

Plans 'IPL transformed into a global sporting powerhouse' Kumar Mangalam Birla, the ABG chairman, said the IPL has transformed into a global sporting powerhouse. He added that RCB offer a unique platform to extend their legacy of institution-building into global sport. Satyan Gajwani, the Times Internet Limited chairman, said they will build RCB into a global sporting institution while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and its incredible fanbase. David Blitzer said they look forward to working with their partners and BCCI to build on the franchise's championship success.

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