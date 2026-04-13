Ruturaj Gaikwad boasts seven 50-plus scores in Chennai (IPL): Stats 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heating up as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The encounter, which is vital for both teams, will be played on Tuesday. With the game taking place in Chennai, eyes will be on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The batter has been sensational at CSK's home ground. Let's decode his stats at the venue.

Stats An average of 47.47 As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad has returned with 807 runs across 20 IPL outings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk. His average of 47.47 is the best among batters with at least 500 runs at this venue. Overall, Gaikwad's average at Chepauk ranks fifth among batters with at least 800 IPL runs at a single ground. The CSK skipper has also operated with a healthy strike rate of 139.37 in Chennai.

50-plus scores Gaikwad is at par with Dhoni, Hussey Gaikwad has tallied six fifties and a hundred in Chennai. His tally of seven 50-plus IPL scores at the venue is the joint second-most for any batter. He shares the position with MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey. Suresh Raina tops the chart with nine such scores. Meanwhile, the 2023 edition marked Gaikwad's IPL debut at Chepauk. Besides Gailkwad, Devon Conway (3) is the only other batter with more than two 50-plus scores at this venue in this period.

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Information Gaikwad versus KKR at Chepauk The current CSK skipper has played just two games against KKR in Chennai, recording scores worth 67* and 17. Overall, he has scored 327 runs across eight IPL games against them at an average of 46.71. The tally includes three fifties and a strike rate of 133.46.

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