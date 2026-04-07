IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc's return to DC delayed further

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is yet to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. The 36-year-old is dealing with a shoulder and elbow injury in his home country. According to reports, he is unlikely to join the squad until April 20. During this period, DC will play three matches against Gujarat Titans (April 8), Chennai Super Kings (April 11), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 18).

Team resilience DC have won both their matches so far Despite Starc's absence, the Axar Patel-led DC has won both its matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The team's bowling unit has performed exceptionally well, with Mukesh Kumar making early breakthroughs and Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan holding their own in tough overs. Spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Vipraj Nigam have also done a commendable job in controlling the middle overs. In the IPL, the 36-year-old Starc has taken 65 wickets from 52 games (ER: 8.61).

Injury update Starc's injury details Starc has been in constant touch with the management and remains committed to joining the DC squad "as soon as possible." In a social media post last month, he clarified his injury and criticized the "misinformed opinions of players." He said, "I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, the extent of which I didn't know during the Australian summer."

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