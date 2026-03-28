'Heavily misinformed opinions': Mitchell Starc hits out at critics

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has responded to criticism over his absence from the early phase of IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer is yet to reach India and will miss Delhi Capitals 's first few games. This has led to a debate about overseas players' commitment, with Sunil Gavaskar among those raising concerns. However, Starc clarified that he is recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Australian summer.

Injury revelation Alyssa Healy confirms Starc injury Starc's absence has sparked a major debate among fans, with many questioning his commitment to the tournament. Former Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, who is also Starc's wife, confirmed the fast bowler is recovering from an injury. She made this revelation in a comment on her Instagram post after a fan expressed concerns over her husband's unavailability for IPL 2026.

Response to criticism Starc explains delayed IPL arrival Starc has now responded to the growing criticism over his IPL absence, clarifying the injury concerns behind his delayed arrival. "Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc wrote on his Instagram Story.

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Media criticism Starc rejects media misinformation claims Starc also hit back at the criticism surrounding his IPL absence, taking a strong stance against what he called misinformed narratives being pushed in the media. "These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," he added.

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Apology issued Starc apologizes to DC and fans Starc acknowledged the disruption caused by his injury and timing of absence from the tournament. He apologized to both Delhi Capitals (DC) and fans for not being available for the early part of this season. "I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologize for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season," he concluded.