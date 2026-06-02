These IPL 2026 stars can shine in India-Afghanistan one-off Test

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has come to a close, shifting the focus back to international cricket. Several Indian players who participated in the two-month-long league will now be heading straight into a one-off Test against Afghanistan . The match will begin on June 6, just days after IPL 2026's conclusion. On this note, we look at the IPL 2026 stars who can shine in this one-off Test.

#1 Shubman Gill Among those facing a grueling schedule is Shubman Gill, who has played 16 matches for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. He is the captain of both the Test and ODI teams. Meanwhile, Gill finished IPL 2026 as the second-highest run-getter with 732 runs at an average of 45.75. He struck at a staggering 163.02 as his team finished as runners-up. Gill, who became India's Test skipper last year, averages a stunning 79.16 while leading in the format.

#2 KL Rahul KL Rahul also enjoyed a sensational IPL 2026 campaign while representing Delhi Capitals. Across 14 games, the opener smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61. He had a strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season. Rahul recorded his six 50-plus scores, including a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings. The 34-year-old opener, who has been promoted as the vice-captain of the Test team, is the most experienced batter in the squad, having tallied 4,000-plus Test runs.

Advertisement

#3 Nitish Kumar Reddy The 22-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown signs to become a great fast-bowling all-rounder. His three-dimensional display was instrumental to Sunrisers Hyderabad's run to the playoffs. Across 14 games, he made 302 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 171.59. The youngster also took eight wickets with the ball (ER: 10.41). Reddy, who owns a Test hundred in Australia, has played 10 games in India whites.

Advertisement

#4 Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India's Test batting line-up since his debut in 2023. However, his IPL 2026 returns were not really impressive. Across 16 IPL games for Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal scored 427 runs at 30.50 with the help of three fifties. The left-handed batter was largely overshadowed by his 15-year-old opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, he has tallied 2,511 Test runs while averaging nearly 50.