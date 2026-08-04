Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and more

The 1st ODI will be held at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland, starting 3:30pm IST. The ground has hosted only one men's ODI so far, in 2019.

However, the ground provided a high-scoring pitch during three women's ODIs last month.

While pacers are expected to extract swing and bounce at the start, the pitch will assist batters. There is a 35% probability of rain on Wednesday.

In India, the match's live-streaming is available on the Fancode app and website.