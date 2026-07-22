Rahmat Shah appointed Afghanistan's ODI and Test captain: Details here

Shahidi's resignation marks the end of a successful four-year term, during which Afghanistan achieved several milestones in cricket.

He was appointed captain in May 2021 and led in his last match in June 2026 against India. Under his leadership, Afghanistan won 27 out of their 55 ODIs.

The highlight of Shahidi's captaincy came at the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, where they stunned England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to finish sixth overall.