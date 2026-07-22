Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan's ODI captain: Details

Under Shahidi's captaincy, Afghanistan won 27 ODIs, including notable victories over cricketing giants like England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup.

The team narrowly missed a semi-final spot but secured their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai by finishing sixth.

In this tournament too, they managed to beat England but couldn't qualify for the semi-finals after their match against Australia was washed out.