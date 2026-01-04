'What more improvement...?' Irfan Pathan questions Mohammed Shami's ODI snub

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has questioned the selection committee's decision to exclude pacer Mohammed Shami from India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. The 35-year-old veteran was left out despite proving his mettle in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament. On his YouTube channel, Pathan said he doesn't know what more improvement is needed from Shami to get back into the national team.

Pathan highlighted the impressive track record of Shami, who has over 400 wickets in international cricket. He said, "As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself." The former all-rounder suggested that if he were in Shami's position, he would focus on making a strong comeback through the Indian Premier League (IPL). "If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc," added Pathan.

Form Shami bounces back after injury, surgery Shami has been plagued by perpetual injuries since the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final, followed by surgery and long recovery periods. This made the selectors cautious earlier this year when he expressed disappointment over missing out on India's white-ball tour of Australia. However, despite being left out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shami's current form is impressive. He has taken 11 wickets in five VHT matches at 22.27 so far.

Information Stellar run in SMAT Shami also put on a stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 competition. He picked 16 wickets from seven matches in the tourney at 14.93. Though he recorded an economy of 8.90, Shami returned with two four-wicket hauls.

Career Shami ignored despite showing readiness Shami had previously asserted his readiness for international cricket, hinting at a possible communication gap with the management. He had undergone ankle surgery after the 2023 World Cup, where he was India's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 10.70. Shami's last international appearance was in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Being India's strike pacer for nearly a decade, the 35-year-old has taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests at an average of 27.71.