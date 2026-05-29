Will Phil Salt play IPL 2026 final for RCB?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The defending champions are eyeing their second consecutive title, a feat only achieved by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL history. However, ahead of this much-anticipated clash, there is a lot of speculation about England opener Phil Salt's availability.

Injury update Salt's recovery and return to RCB Phil Salt has recovered from the finger injury he suffered early in the tournament. The aggressive wicketkeeper-batter had hurt his left hand while fielding during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals on April 18. He returned to the UK for scans and rehabilitation, spending nearly a month away from competitive cricket before rejoining the RCB squad recently. Ahead of Qualifier 1, RCB captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that Salt was fit and under observation by their medical staff.

Training update Salt's fitness and the Venkatesh Iyer factor Since his return, Salt has resumed full-fledged training and actively participated in practice sessions. This suggests he is physically ready for selection. However, despite being declared fit, RCB didn't risk Salt immediately in the high-pressure Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). Instead, they opted to give Venkatesh Iyer a chance at the top of the order with Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Final strategy What does it mean for IPL final? As things stand, Phil Salt is fully fit and available for selection for the IPL 2026 final. However, whether he walks straight back into the playing XI remains a tactical decision for the RCB think tank. His aggressive approach at the top can be a game-changing factor in a final, especially on a batting-friendly Ahmedabad surface. However, Venkatesh has done well in his limited chances this season, scoring 177 runs while striking at 184.37.

Advertisement