'I asked myself...': Kishan after his stunning 76 against NZ 

Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan made a stunning comeback to the national team with a blistering 3276 off just 32 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur. The southpaw was backed by selectors for a top-order role over Shubman Gill. However, he was dismissed for eight in the series opener. After his arrival at the crease during the second T20I, doubts crept into his mind about his own performance. But he is delighted to have answered those doubts with runs.

Self-doubt Kishan's self-reflection led to explosive performance Kishan, after his remarkable innings, opened up about the doubts he had before taking the field. "I asked myself one question, can I do it again or not? And I had a very clear answer," he said. He added that he felt confident about batting through the innings and playing good shots. The left-handed batsman credited his domestic cricket performances for helping him carry that form onto the international stage.

Comeback Kishan's return to form and confidence Kishan's return to the Indian team came after some stellar domestic performances. He said, "I was just looking to score runs. Sometimes it's important to do it for yourself, to answer your own questions about how you're batting and whether you're capable of playing for India." He stressed on the importance of playing domestic cricket and getting runs, which helped him carry that confidence into this match.

Advertisement

Strategy Kishan's mindset and approach during innings Kishan revealed that his mindset was more important than anything else, which helped him dominate even when India were down at 6/2. "I was focusing more on what I had to do today and being in a very good headspace for this game," he said. Despite batting at a strike-rate of close to 240, Kishan said he avoided risky shots and played sensibly to chase down the target.

Advertisement