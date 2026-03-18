IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH in initial games

In a major development, Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed Ishan Kishan as their stand-in captain ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The Indian batter will lead the Orange Army in place of the injured Pat Cummins for the first few games. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma will serve as his deputy. Notably, there is still no clarity on when the Australian will join the team.

Twitter Post SRH confirm development on X 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨



Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

Impact T20 WC title win with India Ishan was instrumental in India's title-winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. He was India's second-highest run-scorer with 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate above 193. His performance included three half-centuries, one of which came in the final against New Zealand. Ishan batted at No. 3 after Sanju Samson returned to the Playing XI.

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IPL numbers A look at Ishan's IPL journey Ishan has been a key player in the IPL, having played 119 matches for three franchises, including SRH and Mumbai Indians (MI). He has scored 2,998 runs in 112 innings at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64. His tally includes a ton and 17 half-centuries. With the wicket-keeping gloves, Ishan has been instrumental with 59 catches and five stumpings.

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