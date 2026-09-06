Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan hammers stunning century in final 

Batting first in the game, East Zone were off to a flying start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs in no time.

Kishan walked out to bat at No. 5 with the team score being 147/3.

The wicketkeeper-batter took the innings forward with a 94-run stand with Shikhar Mohan (85).

Kishan further added 144 runs with Kumar Kushagra (63*) en route to his hundred.

Both batters returned unbeaten as East Zone piled up a massive 385/4 on the opening day.