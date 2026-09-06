Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan hammers stunning century in final
What's the story
Ishan Kishan, the captain of East Zone, struck a stunning hundred on Day 1 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2026 final match. The southpaw was brilliant against the South Zone at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, scoring runs with great intent. During his stay, Kishan also completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He achieved this feat in just 109 innings. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match performance
A captain's knock from Kishan
Batting first in the game, East Zone were off to a flying start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs in no time.
Kishan walked out to bat at No. 5 with the team score being 147/3.
The wicketkeeper-batter took the innings forward with a 94-run stand with Shikhar Mohan (85).
Kishan further added 144 runs with Kumar Kushagra (63*) en route to his hundred.
Both batters returned unbeaten as East Zone piled up a massive 385/4 on the opening day.
Milestone details
Kishan's exceptional First-Class record
Kishan scored an unbeaten 111 off just 135 on Day 1, hammering 14 fours and a six.
He has now raced to 4,063 runs across 67 FC games at an average of around 40, Cricinfo.
The one against South Zone was his 10th hundred in First-Class cricket, as he also owns 19 fifties.
Kishan's highest score is an impressive 273.
The middle-order batter's consistency and ability to convert starts into big scores have been key factors in his successful domestic cricket career.
Tests
Kishan has played two Tests for India
Kishan, who made his First-Class debut way back in December 2014, earned his maiden Test cap in July 2023.
He has played two Tests so far, both in the 2023 West Indies tour, scoring 78 runs with the help of a fifty.
Meanwhile, Kishan's previous scores in the ongoing Duleep Trophy read 4, 16, and & 39*