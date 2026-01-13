Ishant Sharma returns as captain with 200th List A wicket
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has unlocked a memorable achievement in List A cricket. Leading Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha, Ishant claimed his 200th List A wicket. He accomplished this feat by dismissing opener Atharva Taide at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Notably, Ishant last represented India in November 2021.
Captaincy history
How Ishant took over Delhi's captiancy
Ishant was appointed Delhi's captain after Rishabh Pant joined the Indian ODI team for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand. However, the latter was ruled out of all three games due to an injury sustained during training. Ayush Badoni was later called up as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar just a day before the VHT quarter-final. Therefore, Ishant took over as Delhi's captain.
Captaincy stats
Ishant's past captaincy experience
According to Wisden, Ishant's last stint as a captain in any format was in the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Delhi against Uttar Pradesh in March 2019. He had captained the side in seven SMAT matches that season. Interestingly, Ishant first led a side across formats in 2024. He led the Indian team in a practice match ahead of the Australia tour.
Stats
A look at his career numbers
Ishant, who was once India's mainstay seamer in Tests, completed 200 List A wickets in his 142nd encounter. He currently averages under 29 in the 50-over format. In 80 ODIs for Team India, Ishant took 115 wickets at an average of 30.98. His tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls. Ishant last played an ODI for India in January 2016. He was part of India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad.