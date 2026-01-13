Ishant Sharma returns as captain with 200th List A wicket

Star Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has unlocked a memorable achievement in List A cricket. Leading Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha, Ishant claimed his 200th List A wicket. He accomplished this feat by dismissing opener Atharva Taide at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Notably, Ishant last represented India in November 2021.

Captaincy history How Ishant took over Delhi's captiancy Ishant was appointed Delhi's captain after Rishabh Pant joined the Indian ODI team for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand. However, the latter was ruled out of all three games due to an injury sustained during training. Ayush Badoni was later called up as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar just a day before the VHT quarter-final. Therefore, Ishant took over as Delhi's captain.

Captaincy stats Ishant's past captaincy experience According to Wisden, Ishant's last stint as a captain in any format was in the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Delhi against Uttar Pradesh in March 2019. He had captained the side in seven SMAT matches that season. Interestingly, Ishant first led a side across formats in 2024. He led the Indian team in a practice match ahead of the Australia tour.