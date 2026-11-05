Jack Grealish remains unavailable for Everton's clash against Coventry: Details
What's the story
Jack Grealish, the on-loan Manchester City midfielder, will not be available for Everton's Premier League clash with Coventry on Friday. The news was confirmed by manager David Moyes. The 31-year-old has missed two games against Newcastle in the Premier League and Carabao Cup over a "breach of club discipline." Here's more.
Manager's statement
Moyes provides update on Grealish's situation
After Monday's victory at St James's Park, Moyes spoke about Grealish's future at the club.
He said that while the player still has a place in the team, his return date remains uncertain.
Ahead of the Coventry match on Thursday, Moyes reiterated that "Jack is not available" but hinted at a possible return to training soon.
Disciplinary breach
What do we know about Grealish's disciplinary breach?
The disciplinary breach that led to Grealish's absence is said to be an unauthorized absence from training, as per BBC Sport.
The club had previously stated that his continued absence on Monday was due to a lack of fitness.
However, Moyes refrained from commenting on the matter at the time.
Career journey
A look at Grealish's loan spell at Everton
Grealish is currently trying to revive his career at Everton after falling out of favor at City despite a £100m transfer in 2021. He was instrumental in helping City win the 2022-23 Treble.
His contract is set to expire at the end of this season.
Last season, he scored twice in 22 games for Everton during an injury-shortened loan spell.
In the ongoing season, he has played 5 games.