Should Yashasvi Jaiswal leave RR following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's emergence? 

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has suggested that young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal should consider leaving Rajasthan Royals (RR) to break free from the shadow of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The suggestion comes as Jaiswal has been overshadowed by his teammate this season, despite being an integral part of the RR setup since 2020. In 82 matches for RR, Jaiswal has scored a total of 2,592 runs.

Current season Jaiswal's performance this season This IPL season, Jaiswal has been inconsistent at the top of the order, scoring 426 runs in 15 matches at 32.76. He even captained RR on two occasions but failed to make a significant impact with his performance. In contrast, Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form, scoring a whopping 680 runs and currently holding the Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer. These runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 242.85 - the best for any batter this season.

Career guidance Rayudu's take on Jaiswal's future Rayudu believes that Jaiswal can't be overshadowed by Sooryavanshi all the time and has the potential to be a match-winner for any other team. "He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He's a star in his own right," he said on Star Sports. Rayudu also suggested that Jaiswal needs a senior partner who won't compete with him but rather support his growth as a player.

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