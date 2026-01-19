New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham to miss India tour for BPL
What's the story
Star New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has decided to continue his stint in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with Rajshahi. The 35-year-old was supposed to feature in the impending five-match T20I series in India, scheduled between January 21 and 31. Rajshahi Warriors head coach Hannan Sarkar, on January 19, confirmed that Neesham will stay back for the league.
Request approved
Decision to stay back in BPL
Upon a request from the Rajshahi management, Neesham sought and was granted permission by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to continue playing the rest of the BPL season. Rajshahi head coach Hannan Sarkar confirmed this development and said that it was Neesham who expressed his desire to stay back. "When we asked Neesham if there was any way he could stay, he himself showed interest," Sarkar said.
Player stats
Performance in BPL and future matches
Neesham joined the BPL following his stint with Dubai Capitals in the International League T20. He has played four matches for Rajshahi so far. By staying back for the BPL, Neesham will miss at least two T20Is against India. This will be New Zealand's last series before the all-important ICC T20 World Cup. If Rajshahi reach the final on January 23, he will stay back until then.