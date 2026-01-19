New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham to miss India tour for BPL

Upon a request from the Rajshahi management, Neesham sought and was granted permission by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to continue playing the rest of the BPL season. Rajshahi head coach Hannan Sarkar confirmed this development and said that it was Neesham who expressed his desire to stay back. "When we asked Neesham if there was any way he could stay, he himself showed interest," Sarkar said.

Neesham joined the BPL following his stint with Dubai Capitals in the International League T20. He has played four matches for Rajshahi so far. By staying back for the BPL, Neesham will miss at least two T20Is against India. This will be New Zealand's last series before the all-important ICC T20 World Cup. If Rajshahi reach the final on January 23, he will stay back until then.