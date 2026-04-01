CSK's Jamie Overton floors DC with maiden IPL four-fer: Stats

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs. The match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Sanju Samson shone with a brilliant unbeaten century while Jamie Overton starred with a brilliant bowling performance. The Englishman helped CSK defend their score of 212/2 as DC perished for 189 runs.

Bowling brilliance Overton's bowling brilliance turns the tide Delhi Capitals started their innings on a positive note, but suffered a major collapse from 61/0 to 76/4. KL Rahul fell for 18 runs while Pathum Nissanka scored a decent 41. However, Overton's brilliant bowling spell turned the tide in CSK's favor. In the 8th over, he dismissed Sameer Rizvi. He dismissed David Miller with a sharp delivery that hit his leg stump and later removed Auqib Nabi and Tristan Stubbs. Overton finished with 4/18 from his 4 overs.

Player reactions 'The 1st few games didn't go my way' After the match, Overton said, "The first few games didn't go my way but these things happen in T20 cricket." He added, "I have felt good with my pace since the Big Bash in December. The pitch was a little bit tacky so it was just about trying to keep the stumps in play as much as possible."

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Numbers 3rd CSK bowlers with a four-fer against DC in IPL Overton now owns 5 IPL wickets from 6 matches at an average of 11.21. Overall in T20s, he has raced to a tally of 161 wickets from 201 matches (153 innings) at 25.60. He picked his 3rd four-fer in T20s (5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Overton became the 3rd CSK bowler and the first pacer with a four-fer against DC. He joined Shadab Jakati and Imran Tahir. Meanwhile, his 4/18 is the 2nd-best performance against DC for CSK after Tahir's 4/12.

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