Jamie Smith hammers 61 versus Pakistan in Lord's Test: Stats

Smith steadied England's ship alongside Cox and got the side to tea with the score reading 180/5.

It was a swift 60-run partnership between the two with Smith unscathed on 44 off 53 balls.

After tea, Smith completed his fifty off 63 balls.

After Cox's dismissal, Smith and Gus Atkinson upped the tempo before Mohammad Ali broke a 35-run stand.

Smith perished while attempting an expansive drive.