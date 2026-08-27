Jamie Smith hammers 61 versus Pakistan in Lord's Test: Stats
What's the story
Jamie Smith scored a crucial knock of 61 off 80 balls against Pakistan in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Smith arrived to bat on Day 1 when England were 120/5. Thereafter, he was part of a solid 67-run stand alongside Jordan Cox for the 6th wicket. Pakistan hit back after tea and dismissed both Cox and Smith. England were 222/7 with Smith's dismissal.
Knock
Smith steadies the ship with a quality knock
Smith steadied England's ship alongside Cox and got the side to tea with the score reading 180/5.
It was a swift 60-run partnership between the two with Smith unscathed on 44 off 53 balls.
After tea, Smith completed his fifty off 63 balls.
After Cox's dismissal, Smith and Gus Atkinson upped the tempo before Mohammad Ali broke a 35-run stand.
Smith perished while attempting an expansive drive.
Runs
Smith slams his 9th fifty in Tests
Smith's knock was laced with 10 fours.
He has now raced to a tally of 1,473 runs from 24 matches (41 innings) at 39.81.
He smashed his 9th fifty for England (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against Pakistan (7 innings), Smith has amassed 236 runs at 33.71 (50s: 2).
In 16 home matches, Smith owns 1,112 runs at 48.34 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
Information
26th fifty in First-Class cricket
Overall in First-Class cricket, Smith has racked up 5,607 runs from 92 matches (145 innings) at 42-plus. In addition to 14 tons, he has now clobbered 26 fifties.