Nottingham Test: Jamie Smith's half-century goes in vain for England
What's the story
New Zealand claimed a 2-1 Test series win after beating hosts England in the decider. At Nottingham's Trent Bridge, England perished for 212 in an attempt to chase down 373 on Day 5. While NZ won shortly after lunch, Jamie Smith was England's lone warrior. He smashed a counter-attacking 60 (91) as the lower middle-order collapsed. Here are the key numbers.
Innings
Smith fights till the end
Chasing a substantial total, England ended Day 4 on 103/4. Their wickets fell in quick succession after Ben Stokes, who came out as an opener in his final innings, added 50 runs with Ben Duckett. England sank further on the final morning, being six down (116/6). However, Smith extended their innings with an attacking 60 (91). His knock had 8 fours and a six.
Numbers
Smith's 10th fifty-plus score
According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith raced to his 10th fifty-plus score in Tests, including two tons. Across 22 Tests, the English batter has racked up 1,387 runs at an average of 39.62. This was his maiden half-century against the Kiwis in the format. Notably, eight of his 50-plus scores have come in home Tests. He averages 25.78 away from home.