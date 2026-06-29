Nottingham Test: Jamie Smith's half-century goes in vain for England 

Numbers

Smith's 10th fifty-plus score

According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith raced to his 10th fifty-plus score in Tests, including two tons. Across 22 Tests, the English batter has racked up 1,387 runs at an average of 39.62. This was his maiden half-century against the Kiwis in the format. Notably, eight of his 50-plus scores have come in home Tests. He averages 25.78 away from home.