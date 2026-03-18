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Jamie Smith says IPL absence could be 'blessing in disguise'
Smith is focusing on improving his technical skills

Jamie Smith says IPL absence could be 'blessing in disguise'

By Parth Dhall
Mar 18, 2026
06:53 pm
What's the story

England cricketer Jamie Smith believes that his absence from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) could be a blessing in disguise. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had a disappointing run during England's 4-1 Ashes defeat against Australia Down Under, is now focusing on improving ahead of England's Test summer. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith scored just 211 runs with one half-century in five Tests during the Ashes series. And he went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

Performance review

Smith dropped from England's white-ball squads

Smith registered himself for the IPL 2026 mini-auction but went unsold. He had set a base price of ₹2 crore. He was subsequently dropped from England's white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka tour and the following T20 World Cup. Despite these setbacks, Smith is taking this extended break as an opportunity to improve his red-ball batting ahead of England's Test series against New Zealand in June.

Future plans

Would have loved to play in IPL: Smith

Speaking at Surrey's pre-season media day, Smith said he would have loved to go to the IPL. He considers it an opportunity to improve his white-ball game, which could also benefit his red-ball game. However, he is now glad for the chance to work on his red-ball skills at The Oval ahead of the County Championship season.

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Test challenges

Smith had proven his worth with counter-attacking ton against India

Despite his struggles in Australia, Smith had earlier proven his worth at the international level with a stunning counter-attacking 184* against India at Edgbaston last year. He still boasts a decent Test average of 41.48, having scored 1,286 runs from 20 Tests. His tally includes 2 tons and 7 half-centuries. However, he could face competition for his Test spot from Jordan Cox and James Rew if they perform well this season.

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