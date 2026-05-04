Can Jannik Sinner win Career Golden Masters? Key stats

Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner has made history by winning his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title. He achieved this feat by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2026 Madrid Open on Sunday. The Italian tennis star won the championship match with a convincing scoreline of 6-1, 6-2 at Manolo Santana Stadium. Sinner can now become the second man to win the Career Golden Masters.

Winning streak Sinner's historic five-title run Sinner's latest victory at the Madrid Open extended his winning streak. He has become the first man with five consecutive Masters 1000 titles, having previously triumphed in Paris (November), Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo. The only two sets he dropped during this period were in Paris last and Indian Wells, respectively. As per ATP, Sinner didn't face a single break point on his way to this historic win against Zverev.

Record Sinner eyes Career Golden Masters Sinner now owns eight of the nine Masters 1000 titles. He is yet to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, and the event starts next week. Serbian ace Novak Djokovic remains the only man to have won the Career Golden Masters, which means winning all nine Masters 1000 events at least once. Sinner has a golden opportunity to join the Serb.

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Information Sinner's current Masters 1000 titles A look at Sinner's current Masters 1000 titles: Canada (2023), Miami (2024 and 2026), Cincinnati (2024), Shanghai (2024), Paris (2025), Indian Wells (2026), Monte-Carlo (2026), and Madrid (2026).

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