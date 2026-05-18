Jannik Sinner joins Novak Djokovic in Career Golden Masters club

Jannik Sinner etched his name in tennis history by winning the Rome Masters or Internazionali BNL d'Italia, becoming the first Italian champion here since Adriano Panatta in 1976. The world number one defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his sixth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title. With this victory, he has now won all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles and joined Novak Djokovic as only the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters.

Streak Sinner's winning streak Sinner's latest victory at the Italian Open extended his winning streak. He is the first man with six consecutive Masters 1000 titles, having previously triumphed in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. Before the Rome Masters, the only two sets he dropped during this period were in Paris and Indian Wells, respectively. Sinner is the first player to win the first five Masters 1000 events of a calendar year.

Information Sinner's Masters 1000 titles As a result, Sinner has completed the Career Golden Masters, which means winning all nine Masters 1000 events at least once. Sinner's current Masters 1000 titles: Canada (2023), Miami (2024 and 2026), Cincinnati (2024), Shanghai (2024), Paris (2025), Indian Wells (2026), Monte-Carlo (2026), Madrid (2026), and Rome (2026).

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Djokovic Djokovic's unique double As mentioned, Djokovic was the first to touch this phenomenal feat. He completed the Career Golden Masters in 2018, 11 years after winning the Miami Open (2007). According to ATP, Sinner achieved the same in just 33 months. He started the journey in Canada in 2023. However, Djokovic is a cut above the rest, having won the Career Golden Masters twice. He achieved this with his second title in Cincinnati in 2020.

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Information What about overall titles? Djokovic is the all-time leader in terms of Masters 1000 titles. He has a record 40 such honors. Rafael Nadal is the only other player with 30-plus titles. And Sinner has raced to 10 Masters 1000 honors.