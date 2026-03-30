Jannik Sinner completes Sunshine Double: What it really means

Jannik Sinner has made history by winning the 2026 Miami Open . The Italian tennis star beat Jiri Lehecka in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) to win the hard-court Masters 1000 event. With this, he became the first man since Roger Federer (in 2017) to win both the Indian Wells and Miami Open in a single season, also known as the Sunshine Double. Notably, Sinner is also the first player to do this without dropping a set across both events.

Match details Rain delayed final, Sinner seized control The final match was delayed by rain for 90 minutes. But once it started, Sinner quickly took control of the game against Lehecka. The Italian broke Lehecka's serve in his second service game and created 11 break points throughout the match. Sinner, who dominated with his strong forehand, fired 10 aces compared to Lehecka. The former had a win percentage of 92 on his first serve.

Double Sinner's double; Italian joins elite club According to Opta, Sinner is the first player (male or female) to record the Sunshine Double without dropping a set. Overall, he became the eighth man to win the Sunshine Double. The Italian is also the third player to win their first seven Masters 1000 titles on a single surface (hard). According to Opta, Michael Chang and Andy Murray also achieved the feat on hard courts.

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Sets 34 successive sets! Sinner has won his last 34 sets at Masters 1000 events, a streak that started in 2025 (Paris Round 2). The Italian star won the 2025 Paris Masters without dropping a set. He repeated this feat at the BNP Paribas Open this year. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the only other players to have 20 such sets, making Sinner's record incredible.

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