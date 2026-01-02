Here's why Jason Gillespie resigned as Pakistan head coach 

Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie has revealed the reasons behind his decision to resign from his position as the head coach of Pakistan's men's Test team. The 50-year-old had been appointed in April 2024 but stepped down just eight months later, before Pakistan's Test series in South Africa. During a recent Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), Gillespie opened up about feeling humiliated by several decisions made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Communication breakdown PCB's decision to sack assistant coach without communication Gillespie specifically highlighted the PCB's decision to sack assistant coach Tim Nielsen without any prior communication. He found this move completely unacceptable as the head coach. "I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it- as Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable," Gillespie said in his X post.

Performance review Mixed results during Gillespie's tenure Gillespie's tenure as Pakistan coach started on a disappointing note with the team suffering a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home. The loss was a stark reminder of the team's ongoing struggles with batting and team unity. However, things took a turn for the better when Gillespie led Pakistan to an impressive 2-1 home series win over England in October.

Tensions rise Strained relationship with PCB over selection authority Despite the on-field successes, Gillespie's relationship with the PCB grew increasingly strained. The tension was mainly due to disagreements over selection authority and coaching staff decisions. These issues ultimately led to his decision to resign from the post. Notably, Gillespie had also expressed his displeasure at PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's absence from a crucial team-building session called the Connection Camp.