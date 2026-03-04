How has Jasprit Bumrah fared at Wankhede Stadium (T20s)? Stats
What's the story
Team India is set to take on England in semi-final 2 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All eyes will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He would be keen to deliver in this all-important clash and help India get to the final.
Wankhede Stadium
Bumrah averages 21.13 at Wankhede Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has featured in 51 T20 matches at Wankhede Stadium. The right-arm pacer has bagged a total of 67 wickets at an average of 21.13. He has one five-wicket haul and a four-fer here. Notably, Bumrah has bowled 4 maiden overs. For India, he has played a solitary T20I here. He claimed 1/42 from 10 overs (ER: 10.50).
Stats
His overall bowling stats in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, Bumrah tallies 340 wickets from 268 matches at 20.27. He owns two five-wicket hauls and three four-fers. Notably, he has bowled 22 maiden overs. 116 of his T20 wickets have come for the Indian cricket team in T20Is from 93 matches at 18.44. He owns an economy rate of 6.53. He has 12 maiden overs in T20Is.