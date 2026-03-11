India's Jasprit Bumrah to focus more on ODIs: Details here

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah , is likely to focus more on ODI cricket than T20 Internationals in the near future. This comes as the team gears up for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup , scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source recently told PTI that Bumrah will play more 50-over games and reduce his T20I outings to manage his workload.

Future plans Bumrah's role in other formats Bumrah was pivotal to India's title-winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The right-arm seamer, who leads India's pace attack in all formats, will continue to be an integral part of both the Test and ODI setups. A BCCI source emphasized that managing Bumrah's workload is crucial for India's planning in the coming years, especially with around 30-35 games on the calendar.

Performance review Bumrah's stellar T20 World Cup performance Bumrah was in top form during India's T20 World Cup title defense in 2026, emerging as the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker (14 wickets) with Varun Chakravarthy. He maintained an impressive economy rate of 6.12 throughout the tournament. His four-wicket haul in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad helped him win the Player of the Match. Bumrah also became the highest wicket-taker among pacers in T20 World Cup history.

Workload management Managing Bumrah's workload It is worth noting that Bumrah hasn't featured in ODIs since India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He also missed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower-back injury. India have been careful with Bumrah's workload over the past few years, ensuring his fitness for major tournaments and important Test matches. In the 2025 England Test series, the speedster played three of the five Tests.

