County Championship: Jaydev Unadkat shines with 5-wicket haul for Sussex
What's the story
In a stellar performance, Jaydev Unadkat bagged a five-wicket haul for Sussex against Hampshire in the ongoing County Championship. His exceptional bowling helped Sussex bowl out Hampshire for just 128 runs, giving his team a massive lead of 116 runs. Unadkat's final figures were an impressive 5/32 from his allotted 17 overs (6 maidens). Here we look at his spell and stats.
Spell
A stunning spell from Unadkat
Unadkat was particularly brilliant with the new ball.
He dismissed Tom Prest, Eddie Jack, and Ben Mayes to leave Hampshire reeling at 55 for four overnight on the first evening.
The Indian pacer then returned to clean up the tail, getting James Fuller caught at a wide second slip and sending Kyle Abbott's leg stump cartwheeling.
Unadkat's brilliance meant Hampshire were folded for 128 while responding to Sussex's first innings total of 244/10.
Stats
Over 500 wickets in FC cricket
Unadkat has been a seasoned Indian cricketer, excelling across formats.
Earlier in the game, the left-arm pacer went past 500 First-Class wickets.
Playing his 144th match, the 34-year-old has now raced to 509 wickets at an average of around 23, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes 25 fifers, 27 four-wicket hauls, and five match hauls of 10 wickets.
He has also played four Tests, managing just three scalps.
Information
Sensational run this season
Unadkat has been simply on a roll this season. Across 12 innings of seven games in the County Championship Division One, he has raced to 26 wickets at an average of 22.80. The one against Hampshire was his maiden fifer (4W: 2).