County Championship: Jaydev Unadkat shines with 5-wicket haul for Sussex

Unadkat was particularly brilliant with the new ball.

He dismissed Tom Prest, Eddie Jack, and Ben Mayes to leave Hampshire reeling at 55 for four overnight on the first evening.

The Indian pacer then returned to clean up the tail, getting James Fuller caught at a wide second slip and sending Kyle Abbott's leg stump cartwheeling.

Unadkat's brilliance meant Hampshire were folded for 128 while responding to Sussex's first innings total of 244/10.