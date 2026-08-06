Jaydev Unadkat returns to Sussex for County Championship: Details here

"It's back to county cricket. I've been representing Sussex for the last four seasons, and it will be good preparation for the Indian domestic season," Unadkat told Cricbuzz.

He has had a successful stint with Sussex, taking 57 wickets in 13 county matches at an average of 17.75, including a five-wicket haul, according to the website.

In his two appearances this season, he took eight wickets across four innings.