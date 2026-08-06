Jaydev Unadkat returns to Sussex for County Championship: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat is all set to return to England later this week. He will be resuming his stint with Sussex in the County Championship. The left-arm pacer has been associated with the English county since 2023 and will be heading back to Brighton for the remainder of their red-ball campaign. Here are further details.
Match history
Unadkat set to play remaining fixtures
Unadkat played two County Championship matches in June before returning to India. He missed the earlier rounds due to his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.
The former India left-arm pacer will return to England this weekend and is likely to play in Sussex's remaining six County Championship fixtures, starting with a match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 20.
Cricket journey
Here are his stats
"It's back to county cricket. I've been representing Sussex for the last four seasons, and it will be good preparation for the Indian domestic season," Unadkat told Cricbuzz.
He has had a successful stint with Sussex, taking 57 wickets in 13 county matches at an average of 17.75, including a five-wicket haul, according to the website.
In his two appearances this season, he took eight wickets across four innings.
Information
Unadkat closing in on 500 FC wickets
Unadkat has been a seasoned Indian cricketer, excelling across formats. In 139 First-Class matches, the left-arm pacer has taken 491 wickets at an average of 22.90. His tally includes 24 fifers and five match hauls of 10 wickets.
Team status
Sussex have six fixtures remaining
Led by England seamer Ollie Robinson, Sussex are currently fifth in the County Championship Division One.
They have won four, lost two, and drawn two of their eight matches. The team has six fixtures remaining this season.
Other Indian players participating in this season's County Championship include Yuzvendra Chahal (Nottinghamshire) and Rahul Chahar (Surrey).