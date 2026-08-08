Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Women's Hundred with hamstring injury
What's the story
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of 2026 The Women's Hundred tournament after suffering a hamstring injury. The Southern Brave franchise, which had directly signed Rodrigues for £60,000 (approximately US$80,000), will be missing one of its most consistent players. Across six innings in the ongoing edition, the 25-year-old scored 143 runs at 35.75 and won two Player-of-the-Match awards.
Tournament implications
Major setback for Southern Brave
Rodrigues's absence from The Hundred is a major setback for the Southern Brave franchise and the tournament as a whole.
The team has two matches left to secure an automatic spot in the final by finishing at the top of the table.
Their remaining matches are against Manchester Super Giants and Trent Rockets.
Injury details
Asia Cup campaign for India starts in 22 days
The extent of Rodrigues's hamstring injury is still unknown, but it could be a precautionary measure to keep her fit and avoid further damage.
India's Women's Asia Cup campaign is set to begin in 22 days with an opening match against Thailand in Dubai on August 30.
As Rodrigues has been a vital part of India's women's team across formats, her potential absence could be a major blow.
Replacement player
Southern Brave sign Charli Knott as replacement
With Rodrigues's injury, Southern Brave has signed Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement.
Knott returns to the Utilita Bowl after playing for them in the 2024 edition.
She has been in good T20 form this English summer with 404 runs and a tournament-high 27 wickets for The Blaze in their Vitality Blast-winning campaign.