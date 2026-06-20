Joe Root completes 2,000 Test runs against New Zealand: Stats

Stats

Root in a league of his own

Across 23 Tests against the Kiwis, Root has scored over 2,000 runs at a fine average of 50-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Pakistan's Javed Miandad (1,919) is the only other batter with 1,700-plus runs against NZ. While Root has clocked six tons in this regard, only Miandad has reached the milestones more times (7). The former also owns the most 50-plus scores against NZ (15).