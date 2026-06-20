Joe Root completes 2,000 Test runs against New Zealand: Stats
What's the story
England talisman Joe Root has scripted history by becoming the first batter to complete 2,000 runs against New Zealand in Test cricket. The star player accomplished this milestone with his 20th run in the fourth innings of the ongoing second Test at The Oval. During his stay, the 35-year-old Root also became the second batter to complete 14,000 Test runs.
Stats
Root in a league of his own
Across 23 Tests against the Kiwis, Root has scored over 2,000 runs at a fine average of 50-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Pakistan's Javed Miandad (1,919) is the only other batter with 1,700-plus runs against NZ. While Root has clocked six tons in this regard, only Miandad has reached the milestones more times (7). The former also owns the most 50-plus scores against NZ (15).
Numbers
Nearly 1,000 runs against NZ in home Tests
Playing his 11th home Test against NZ, Root has scored nearly 1,000 runs while averaging over 51, as per ESPNcricinfo. Only Australia's David Warner (1,042) has scored more Test runs against NZ at home. Meanwhile, Root also happens to be the only batter with 1,000-plus away runs on NZ soil. He has scored 1,006 across 12 Tests in this regard at 50.3.
Feat
First away Test captain to smash double-hundred in New Zealand
Root smashed a double-century against New Zealand in the 2019 Hamilton Test. Having led the Brits in that game, he became the first overseas Test captain to score a double ton in New Zealand. He went past the previous best score of 197 by Chris Gayle of West Indies. Root scored 226 off 441 balls in that affair, which ended in a draw.
Stats
Root only behind Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar still owns the most runs in Test cricket with a tally of 15,921 runs at 53.78 from 200 matches. Root is second on this list, having raced past 14,000 runs across 165 matches (302 innings). He averages 50-plus with the help of 41 tons and 66 fifties. The Englishman only trails Tendulkar (51) and Jacques Kallis (45) in terms of Test hundreds.