Joe Root breaks Smith's record for most Test catches: Details 

The record-breaking catch came in the first over of Pakistan's second innings.

England pacer Ollie Robinson bowled a good-length delivery into the fifth-stump channel, which was edged by Abdullah Shafique.

The ball went low toward Root at first slip, who made a sharp catch to send Shafique back for a three-ball duck.

This was also Robinson's 21st wicket of the series, further adding to Pakistan's batting woes.