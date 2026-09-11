Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Joe Root breaks Smith's record for most Test catches: Details 
Joe Root breaks Smith's record for most Test catches: Details 
Root achieved this milestone on Thursday

Joe Root breaks Smith's record for most Test catches: Details 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 11, 2026
10:24 am
What's the story

England's captain Joe Root has made history by becoming the most successful fielder in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone during the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Thursday. The record-breaking catch was Root's 220th, surpassing Australia's Steve Smith, who previously held the record with 219 catches. This achievement makes Root the leading non-wicketkeeper fielder in terms of catches taken in Tests.

Milestone moment

Root breaks Smith's record with a sharp catch

The record-breaking catch came in the first over of Pakistan's second innings.

England pacer Ollie Robinson bowled a good-length delivery into the fifth-stump channel, which was edged by Abdullah Shafique.

The ball went low toward Root at first slip, who made a sharp catch to send Shafique back for a three-ball duck.

This was also Robinson's 21st wicket of the series, further adding to Pakistan's batting woes.

Match status

England on top in 3rd Test against Pakistan

Root's record-breaking catch came after England had posted a mammoth first-innings total of 453 runs. They now lead Pakistan by a massive 320 runs.

The visitors were bowled out for just 133 on day one and now have one last chance to post a competitive score in the series.

Notably, Pakistan has failed to cross the 200-run mark in all five innings so far in this Test series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Record 

Outfielders with most catches in Tests

Smith and Root happen to be the only active players with over 200 Test catches.

Most outfield catches in Test cricket:

220*Joe Root

219 Steve Smith

210 Rahul Dravid

205 Mahela Jayawardene

200 Jacques Kallis

ADVERTISEMENT

Career 

Root owns second-most Test runs 

Since a solid 66 in the 1st encounter of this series at Headingley, Root hasn't been amongst the runs.

He managed 4 and 24 at Lord's. And now at Edgbaston, he fell for 8.

Overall, Root has belted 14,216 runs from 169 matches (308 innings) at 50.23 (100s: 41, 50s: 68).

He is only behind Indian talisman Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) in terms of Test runs.

ADVERTISEMENT