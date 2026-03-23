IPL 2026: Has Jofra Archer troubled Sanju Samson in T20s? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, will have the services of Sanju Samson for the 2026 season. The wicketkeeper-batter, who served Rajasthan Royals for over a decade, is among the best batters in the league's history. However, some bowlers have managed to get under his skin in T20 cricket. One of them is Samson's former RR teammate Jofra Archer. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.

Rivalry Three dismissals from six innings As Samson and Archer shared the RR dressing room for several seasons, the two players have never locked horns in an IPL game. However, the former must have faced the England pacer a lot in the nets. Meanwhile, Samson and Archer have faced each other across six T20I innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Though the former has dismissed the keeper-batter thrice, he also went for 63 runs off just 37 balls.

Short balls Archer has troubled Samson with short balls Each of Archer's three dismissals versus Samson came in the first three T20Is of the 2025 India-England series. A 145.9kph short ball from Archer trapped Samson in the series opener as the latter mistimed a pull shot. In the second game, Samson was again undone by a 148 kph short ball outside the off-stump. Archer trapped Samson thrice in a row with a short ball into the body in the third match as Samson spliced a catch toward mid-on.

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Information Samson holds this record vs Archer The fifth and final game of the aforementioned India-England series saw Samson hammer Archer for two sixes in the very first over. Having started India's innings with a maximum. Samson became only the third Indian to hit a six off the first ball of a T20I. He joined Rohit Sharma (off Adil Rashid, Ahmedabad, 2021) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (off Sikandar Raza, Harare, 2024) on this list.

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