Jos Buttler eager to represent England despite poor World Cup

Former captain Jos Buttler has expressed his desire to continue playing for England, despite a disappointing performance at the recent ICC T20 World Cup . Buttler scored just 87 runs from eight innings during the tournament and has only one half-century to show for his last four ICC events, according to ESPNcricinfo. However, he still has 18 months left on his ECB central contract.

Prospects I hope so, says Buttler on England return Buttler, a former England captain, said he hopes to be part of the team when they host India for five T20Is and three ODIs next summer. "I hope so," he said on his podcast, For the Love of Cricket. He said he had a poor tournament, which was disappointing, but he had been playing some of the best cricket of his career in recent years.

Break Buttler took a week off after World Cup After returning from the T20 World Cup, Buttler took a week off with his family in France to escape the pressures of cricket. "I couldn't have been further away from cricket, which for me at the time was just perfect," he said. "It's exactly what I needed." He will return to India on Saturday for IPL season preparations with Gujarat Titans.

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Reflection 'It just didn't quite happen' Buttler also reflected on his World Cup performance, saying he doesn't know exactly what went wrong. "For all your best intentions and hard work and efforts to perform, it just didn't work," he said. "It wasn't for a lack of effort. It just didn't quite happen." Despite the disappointment, he remains hopeful about his future with England.

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