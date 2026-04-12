Jos Buttler completes 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket: Key stats

Englishman Jos Buttler has become the latest entrant in the 100 half centuries club in T20 cricket. Veteran Buttler attained the landmark in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Playing for Gujarat Titans, the star batter got to his 100th T20 fifty with a knock of 60 against Lucknow Super Giants. GT won the contest by 7 wickets. Here's more.

Information Buttler shines as GT down LSG Buttler scored a fine knock of 60 off 38 balls against LSG. He slammed 11 fours. He was part of an 84-run stand alongside skipper Shubman Gill for the 2nd wicket which laid the foundation for a 7-wicket win for GT while chasing 165.

Numbers 3rd batter with 100-plus fifties in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is now the 3rd batter in T20s to smash 100-plus fifties. He joined the likes of David Warner (116) and Virat Kohli (106) in terms of 100-plus fifties. In terms of fifty-plus scores, Buttler has raced to a tally of 108 (100s: 8). He is one of the 5 batters with 100-plus 50-plus scores in T20s.

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