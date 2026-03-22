Has Jasprit Bumrah dominated Jos Buttler in IPL? Key stats 

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to break new ground with a whopping 84-match format. The tournament will start on March 28. The cricket world is also anticipating some exciting player battles, which can headline the games. One of them will be between Jos Buttler and Jasprit Bumrah, who will represent Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, respectively, in IPL 2026. On this note, let's decode their numbers against each other.

Rivalry Buttler strikes at 94.52 against Bumrah As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has dismissed Buttler just twice across 10 meetings in the IPL. However, the former has conceded just 69 runs off 73 balls in this battle (SR: 94.52). This reflects that the Englishman has struggled to strike big against the MI ace. Among bowlers who have trapped Buttler at least twice in IPL, Rashid Khan is the only other one to have conceded runs at less than a run a ball (30 runs across 50 balls).

T20Is How have they fared in T20Is? Buttler and Bumrah have also locked horns while serving their respective national teams. In Men's Internationals (T20Is), the pacer has taken Buttler's scalp twice across four innings. The senior batter has faced 15 balls, scoring just 10 runs at 5. His strike rate is 66.66 in this regard. Hence, Bumrah has had the upper hand over Buttler across all T20 cricket.

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