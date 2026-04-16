Jos Buttler boasts best average vs KKR in IPL: Stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Eyes will be on star GT batter Jos Buttler , who made fifties in each of his last two outings. On this note, we decode his stats against the Knight Riders.

Stats An average of 47.09 As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has returned with 518 runs across 14 matches against the Kolkata-based team. His average of 47.09 is the best among players with 500-plus runs against KKR. Buttler's strike rate of 148 against KKR is the third-best in this regard. The Englishman has been quite consistent against the three-time champions, having been dismissed under 20 just thrice.

Information Buttler shares this record with Warner Both of Buttler's 50-plus scores against KKR were converted into hundreds. David Warner (2) is the only other batter with multiple IPL centuries against KKR. The Australian also touched this landmark twice.

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