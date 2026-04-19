Jos Buttler boasts second-best average versus MI (IPL): Key stats 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next 2026 Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Eyes will be on Jos Buttler , who has been among the runs this season. He has also enjoyed operating against his former team, MI, in the past. On this note, let's dissect his stats against them.

Stats Buttler only behind Rahul Across 13 matches against MI, Buttler has clobbered 602 runs at a sensational average of 54.72, as per ESPNcricinfo. Among batters with at least 500 runs against the five-time champions, only KL Rahul (65.13) boasts a better average than Buttler. The latter has a strike rate of 146.47 in this regard. His tally includes four fifties and a hundred as well.

Top scores Three scores of 85-plus Buttler has touched the 85-run mark thrice against MI, recording scores worth 89, 94*, and 100. Only Rahul has more such scores (4). Meanwhile, the Englishman scored a 24-ball 39 in his only outing against MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Buttler has a solitary single-digit dismissal versus MI.

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