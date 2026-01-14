Josh Hazlewood 'on track' for Australia's T20 World Cup campaign

Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is optimistic about his fitness ahead of the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The pacer missed out on the Ashes series due to a hamstring strain and an Achilles injury during rehabilitation. He won't play in the later stages of the Big Bash League (BBL) or against Pakistan in late January, but is eyeing a warm-up match ahead of the World Cup early next month.

Recovery progress Hazlewood's recovery timeline aligns with World Cup schedule Hazlewood's recovery timeline fits well with the T20 World Cup schedule, as Australia's first match against Ireland is on February 11. The chair of selectors George Bailey has hinted at possibly holding back Pat Cummins if needed, but Australia can't afford to carry more than one player who wasn't able to feature from the start. "Everything's going to plan," Hazlewood told ESPNcricinfo about his recovery process.

Injury management Hazlewood's injury history and future training approach Hazlewood has struggled with injuries since the 2020-21 season, missing all but one home summer. He was in top form during white-ball matches against India in October before suffering a hamstring injury after bowling three consecutive days of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at SCG. "We took a few extra weeks once we couldn't make the Test matches (Ashes). I had a couple of bowls off the half-run last week. Running's going well, all the strength stuff's going well."