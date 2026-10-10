Inglis to join Australia squad ahead of 2nd SA Test
What's the story
Josh Inglis is set to rejoin the Australian cricket team ahead of the second Test match against South Africa in Gqeberha. The player is recovering from a fractured finger, which he suffered during the first ODI in Durban late last month. After avoiding surgery and showing promising progress in a recent scan, there is hope that he could feature in the series.
Team adjustments
Replacement players for Inglis
Inglis's absence from the Test squad forced Australia to fill two spots, as he provided both wicketkeeping and batting cover.
Sam Harper was called up from the Australia A tour of India, while Nic Maddinson made a surprise return.
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald said it was like replacing Inglis with two players, given his flexibility in the team.
Inglis, who is an all-format centurion for Australia, owns 184 runs across five Tests at 26.28.
Injury update
Green's availability remains uncertain
Along with Inglis, Cameron Green was also ruled out of the opening Test in Durban due to an abdominal injury he sustained during the final ODI in Potchefstroom.
His fitness for the second Test remains uncertain, with McDonald saying that he is unlikely to be available as an all-rounder for the rest of the series.
Lineup changes
Maddinson's opening struggle
The injuries to Inglis and Green forced Australia to make changes in their batting order for the first Test.
Maddinson was pushed into the opening role, marking his first first-class game since March 2025.
However, he struggled on the opening day, falling for a duck on 33 balls, longest by an Australian opener in Tests.