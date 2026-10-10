Inglis to join Australia squad ahead of 2nd SA Test

Inglis's absence from the Test squad forced Australia to fill two spots, as he provided both wicketkeeping and batting cover.

Sam Harper was called up from the Australia A tour of India, while Nic Maddinson made a surprise return.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald said it was like replacing Inglis with two players, given his flexibility in the team.

Inglis, who is an all-format centurion for Australia, owns 184 runs across five Tests at 26.28.