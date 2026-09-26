Josh Inglis ruled out of remaining SA ODIs with injury
What's the story
Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against South Africa due to a fractured finger. The injury was sustained while keeping in the first ODI at Durban. Despite the injury, Inglis continued playing and even batted during Australia's chase, scoring three runs off eight balls from No.4 position.
Injury impact
Inglis's injury could impact Test series
The extent of Inglis's injury has now ruled him out of the second and third ODIs in Johannesburg on September 27 and Potchefstroom on September 30.
He will also have to recover quickly for the much-anticipated Test series starting in Durban from October 9.
Though he is Australia's back-up keeper to Alex Carey in the Test side, there's still a chance he could feature as a specialist batter if he recovers in time.
Recovery process
Replacement for Inglis yet to be announced
Cricket Australia has confirmed that Inglis will return home to Perth for medical scans.
His availability for the Test series will depend on "further assessment and progress."
As of now, Australia has not announced a replacement for Inglis for the remaining two ODIs. However, they may have to consider their options for the Test series if he doesn't recover in time.
Information
A blow for the Aussies
Inglis's ouster is a major blow for the Aussies as the dasher recently slammed a solid hundred against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Inglis kept Australia in the hunt while chasing a 272-run target. He was dismissed for 103 as the Aussies recorded a one-wicket win.