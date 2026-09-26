Josh Inglis ruled out of remaining SA ODIs with injury

The extent of Inglis's injury has now ruled him out of the second and third ODIs in Johannesburg on September 27 and Potchefstroom on September 30.

He will also have to recover quickly for the much-anticipated Test series starting in Durban from October 9.

Though he is Australia's back-up keeper to Alex Carey in the Test side, there's still a chance he could feature as a specialist batter if he recovers in time.