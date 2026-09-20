Australia's Josh Inglis records his 2nd hundred in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Australia's Josh Inglis slammed a solid hundred against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Inglis kept Australia in the hunt while chasing a 272-run target. However, he was dismissed for 103 with Australia reeling at 227/8. Notably, Australia were 25/2 when Inglis stepped in and joined Cooper Connolly. He hung along and kept the game in balance before departing.
Knock
A solid effort and two fifty-plus stands for Inglis
Australia lost both their openers and Inglis knew he had to settle in and offer resistance.
Alongside Connolly, a fine 52-run stand followed with Inglis dominating the same.
After Connolly's dismissal, the experienced Alex Carey joined hands with Inglis and the pair put on 85 runs.
Australia were reduced to 162/4 and then 176/5.
Zimbabwe dealt Australia further blows, reducing them to 206/7.
However, Inglis completed an able hundred before being dismissed by Sikandar Raza.
Runs
Inglis gets past 1,000 ODI runs
During the course of his innings, Inglis surpassed 1,000 ODI runs for the Aussies (now 1,097).
In 42 matches, the versatile Inglis has clocked 2 hundreds and six fifties.
He averages 31.34, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, he also surpassed 500 runs (now 522) in away ODIs (home of opposition) from 20 matches (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
He also owns 285 runs in home ODIs and 290 runs in neutral venue games.
Do you know?
9th Aussie batter with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe
Inglis is the 9th Aussie batter with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe. He has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (1), Mark Waugh (3), Damien Martyn (1), Michael Clarke (1), Adam Gilchrist (1), Matt Renshaw (1), Travis Head (1), and Stuart Law (1).