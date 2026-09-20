Australia's Josh Inglis records his 2nd hundred in ODIs: Stats

Australia lost both their openers and Inglis knew he had to settle in and offer resistance.

Alongside Connolly, a fine 52-run stand followed with Inglis dominating the same.

After Connolly's dismissal, the experienced Alex Carey joined hands with Inglis and the pair put on 85 runs.

Australia were reduced to 162/4 and then 176/5.

Zimbabwe dealt Australia further blows, reducing them to 206/7.

However, Inglis completed an able hundred before being dismissed by Sikandar Raza.