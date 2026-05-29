Kagiso Rabada features in his 100th IPL match: Key stats

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has completed 100 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between GT and Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur marked his milestone. Rabada, one of the greatest speedsters in IPL history, is closing in on 150 wickets. He has also been lethal in the ongoing season. On this note, let's decode his stats and records.

Numbers 145 wickets in the league Rabada, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has claimed 145 wickets from 99 innings. His bowling average of 22.61 is only second to Lasith Malinga's 19.79 among bowlers with a century of IPL scalps. The former has an economy of 8.75 in the league, as he has claimed six four-wicket hauls. His best figures in the league read 4/21.

Campaign Rabada's best year in IPL Rabada's best year in the IPL in terms of wickets taken was 2020. Playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), he racked up a prolific 30 scalps at just 18.26. Rabada's returns saw him bag the prestigious Purple Cap. Having claimed 76 wickets from 50 games at 20.52, Rabada is still the pacer with the most wickets for the franchise.

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Feats His feats in IPL In 2023, Rabada became the fastest player to 100 wickets in the IPL, having taken 64 games. During IPL 2020, Rabada scripted an uncanny record by scalping two or more wickets in 10 consecutive matches. He went past Malinga, who did so in eight matches. Rabada owns the most wickets in the powerplay in an IPL edition (18 in 2026).

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