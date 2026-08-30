SA's Kagiso Rabada to miss Australia ODI series: Here's why
What's the story
In a setback, South Africa's star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia scheduled next month due to a right hamstring injury. Rabada sustained the injury while training earlier this week, disrupting his winter training program. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Rabada is under the watchful eye of their medical team and will undergo further assessments for his recovery.
Rehabilitation process
Rabada could be out for weeks
According to Rapport, Allan Donald, Rabada's bowling coach at the Lions, revealed that the pacer could be sidelined for nine to 10 weeks due to a grade-three tear in his right hamstring.
If this is accurate, it would mean Rabada could miss most or all of South Africa's three Tests against Australia in October.
However, CSA has not confirmed this timeline but stated that his availability for the Test series will depend on how he progresses through rehabilitation.
Impact
Key player for SA
Rabada's absence from the Australia series would be a huge blow for the team.
Despite his recent struggles with injuries and form, he was instrumental in South Africa's five-wicket victory over Australia in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Rabada currently has 168 wickets from 106 ODIs at an average of 27.45.
His Test numbers stand out - 340 wickets from 73 games at 22.03.
Choices
South Africa have other pace options
Even though Rabada's absence is a major blow, South Africa have other pace options.
Gerald Coetzee is fit and firing after recovering from various injuries.
Youngster Kwena Maphaka showed promise during an A tour to England in June, while Duan Jansen made a decent start to his international career in Namibia.
Lungi Ngidi's slower ball mastery in white-ball cricket could also be tested in the Test arena.
Information
Australia's tour of South Africa
Australia's tour of South Africa will start with the ODI series opener in Durban on September 24. Johannesburg (September 27) and Potchefstroom (September 30) will host the next two games. The three Tests will be held in Durban, Gqeberha, and Cape Town in October.