SA's Kagiso Rabada to miss Australia ODI series: Here's why

According to Rapport, Allan Donald, Rabada's bowling coach at the Lions, revealed that the pacer could be sidelined for nine to 10 weeks due to a grade-three tear in his right hamstring.

If this is accurate, it would mean Rabada could miss most or all of South Africa's three Tests against Australia in October.

However, CSA has not confirmed this timeline but stated that his availability for the Test series will depend on how he progresses through rehabilitation.