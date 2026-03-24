Rajasthan Royals sold for whopping $1.6 billion: Details of owner

The Rajasthan Royals , one of the eight original franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , has been sold for a whopping $1.6 billion. The deal was clinched by a consortium led by Kal Somani, an existing shareholder of the team. The sale marks a major milestone, making the Royals the first IPL team to be sold for over $1 billion, as per reports. Here are further details.

Consortium details Somani's consortium to take over from Monoj Badale Somani's consortium also includes Rob Walton, an American businessman and heir to the Walmart fortune, and the Hamp family. The deal was signed after six months of negotiations between the current owners of the Rajasthan Royals and Somani's group. Somani, who secured the 100% stake in RR, is set to take over from Manoj Badale following the 2026 season.

Ownership history Royals were bought for $67 million in 2008 As mentioned, the Royals were earlier owned by Emerging Media Ventures, a company led by businessman Manoj Badale. The franchise was bought for $67 million before the first season of IPL in 2008. Notably, other franchises are also expected to fetch over $1 billion in their sales. The final bid value for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to exceed $2 billion.

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