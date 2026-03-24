Rajasthan Royals sold for whopping $1.6 billion: Details of owner
What's the story
The Rajasthan Royals, one of the eight original franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been sold for a whopping $1.6 billion. The deal was clinched by a consortium led by Kal Somani, an existing shareholder of the team. The sale marks a major milestone, making the Royals the first IPL team to be sold for over $1 billion, as per reports. Here are further details.
Consortium details
Somani's consortium to take over from Monoj Badale
Somani's consortium also includes Rob Walton, an American businessman and heir to the Walmart fortune, and the Hamp family. The deal was signed after six months of negotiations between the current owners of the Rajasthan Royals and Somani's group. Somani, who secured the 100% stake in RR, is set to take over from Manoj Badale following the 2026 season.
Ownership history
Royals were bought for $67 million in 2008
As mentioned, the Royals were earlier owned by Emerging Media Ventures, a company led by businessman Manoj Badale. The franchise was bought for $67 million before the first season of IPL in 2008. Notably, other franchises are also expected to fetch over $1 billion in their sales. The final bid value for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to exceed $2 billion.
Journey
Journey of RR in IPL
As mentioned, RR are one of the eight franchises introduced in the inaugural edition (2008). The inexperienced squad led by the late Shane Warne surprised everyone by winning the title. They beat Chennai Super Kings in a final-ball thriller to lift the cup. However, RR are yet to win another IPL title. They reached their second and only other final in 2022. Riyan Parag will lead the Royals in IPL 2026.