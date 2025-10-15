Karun Nair slams Ranji Trophy half-century after Test snub: Stats

The opening day of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season saw a stellar performance from Karnataka against Saurashtra. A partnership between Devdutt Padikkal (96) and Karun Nair (73) helped their team reach a solid position at the end of Day 1. The match is being played at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Nair, who helped Vidarbha win the Ranji Trophy last season, had switched back to Karnataka, who ended Day 1 with a score of 295/5.

Match details Partnership brings stability to Karnataka's innings Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal and S. Nikin Jose were put under pressure by Saurashtra's bowlers, led by their skipper Jaydev Unadkat. However, Padikkal and Nair came together for a vital third-wicket partnership of 146 runs after the early dismissals of Agarwal and Jose. The duo stabilized the innings with a patient approach, rotating the strike effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, Dharmendra Jadeja broke the partnership by trapping Nair leg before wicket.

Runs 38th fifty for Nair in FC cricket Nair's 73 was laced with 9 fours. He consumed 126 deliveries. Playing his 121st First-Class match, Nair has raced to 8,748 runs at an average of around 49. This was his 38th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 24). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 71 Ranji matches (118 innings), Nair owns 5,174 runs at 47.90. This was his 19th fifty in the premier FC competition. He has 17 100s as well.

Nair Nair dropped from the Test side Nair returned to the Test fold in England after a long gap of nearly seven years. He played four matches but only managed one half-century, which came during the final Test at The Oval. Despite getting starts and looking solid at the crease, he struggled to convert those into big scores that could have secured his spot in the team. Thereafter, the selectors dropped him for the recently concluded 2-Test series against West Indies at home.