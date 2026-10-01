ICC introduces new rules: Overthrows, conditions, pink balls in focus
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a series of changes to its Playing Conditions. The revisions, coming into effect from October 1, are aimed at tackling time-wasting issues, standardizing ball specifications, and clarifying certain aspects of fielding. The updated rules will apply to all international series starting on or after October 1. The ongoing series will continue under the previous regulations.
Rule adjustments
Game pace, ball specifications, and fielding clarity
The revised Playing Conditions apply to both men and women across formats.
Sourav Ganguly, Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, said these changes focus on cricket balls, fielding clarity, and improving game pace.
He added that these modifications have been carefully considered to ensure they meet modern cricket's needs while preserving its integrity and consistency.
Penalty rules
New rules for batters wasting time
The ICC has clarified its rule on batters wasting time.
Now, if a batter isn't ready to face the ball in time, they will be warned for the first offense and given a final warning for the second.
For third and subsequent offenses, five penalty runs will be awarded to the fielding side.
Code of Conduct provisions may also be invoked in case of repeated offenses.
Ball specifications
New limits for cricket balls
The ICC has also introduced new limits for cricket balls, creating three different size and weight specifications for men's, women's, and junior cricket.
This is in light of the fact that manufacturers have often produced a single ball for both women's and junior cricket.
The changes are aimed at ensuring greater consistency in specifications governing balls across different categories of play.
Rule clarifications
Clarification on what constitutes an overthrow
The ICC has clarified what constitutes an overthrow, saying it's an attempt to throw the ball at the stumps to prevent runs or effect a run-out. A misfield does not count as an overthrow.
The umpire now has greater discretion in deciding whether a ball is finally settled, which can be crucial at times, especially on the last delivery of a close game.
Test rules
Daytime pink ball Tests and other trial changes
As a trial, pink balls may be used in daytime Tests by mutual agreement to reduce loss of play due to bad light.
The decision must be made before the start of the Test and cannot be changed once it has started.
Also, play will no longer automatically end at the fall of a wicket in the last over of the day if that over hasn't been completed, provided weather and conditions are fit for playing.
Format-specific rules
Fixed interval in T20Is and other changes
In T20I cricket, a fixed 15-minute interval is now the rule. This can be reduced to a minimum of 10 minutes when time is lost.
The ODI and T20I Playing Conditions have also been aligned to allow the 'Head Coach or their designate' to enter the field of play at drinks intervals.
These changes are aimed at improving the pace of the game.